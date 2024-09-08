Advisor OS LLC Sells 16 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,793,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,141.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,986.05 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,064.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,814.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,659.56. The company has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

