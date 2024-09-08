Advisor OS LLC Sells 37 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,923,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $472.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.