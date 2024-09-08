Advisor OS LLC Sells 476,542 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,542 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,468,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 176,155 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 633,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 427,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.88 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

