Advisor OS LLC Sells 550 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.7 %

CVX stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.26.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

