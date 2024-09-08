Advisor OS LLC Sells 822 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,417,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,753,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,469 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,223,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.
Williams Companies Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of WMB opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
