Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CEO Sells $243,106.84 in Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 85,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $243,106.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,379,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,436,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Soroush Salehian Dardashti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 49,678 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $126,678.90.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,399.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.27%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEVA. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Stories

