Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 165.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Laidlaw raised their target price on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.35. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 135.81% and a negative net margin of 2,361.94%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

