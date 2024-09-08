Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,386,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 147.2% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 945.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,557,230. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

