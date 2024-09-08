AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGNC. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

