AIREA (LON:AIEA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.80 ($0.31). Approximately 96 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

AIREA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.71.

About AIREA

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, hospitality, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

Featured Stories

