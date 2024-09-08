Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

