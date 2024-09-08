Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALRM. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Alarm.com Stock Down 5.4 %

ALRM opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63,653 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,710,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,257,000 after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

