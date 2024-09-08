Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Cut to C$83.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATD. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.50.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$76.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$80.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.16. The stock has a market cap of C$73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$68.93 and a twelve month high of C$87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.