Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$88.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATD. CIBC raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.50.

ATD opened at C$76.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$68.93 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

