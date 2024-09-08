Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $390,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $246.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.14.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,824. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

