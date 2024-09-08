Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,784 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $197.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.33.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 26.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

