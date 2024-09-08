Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Dakota Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $76,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $171.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.