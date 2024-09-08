Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sunpointe LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sunpointe LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. TD Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $171.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day moving average of $181.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

