Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.39 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

