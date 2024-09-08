Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.49.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.10 and its 200 day moving average is $181.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

