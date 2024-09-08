Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells 4,382 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $245,479.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 803,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ambarella Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $52.05 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $65,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $23,495,000. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Ambarella by 25.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 79,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $571,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

