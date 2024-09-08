American Airlines Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 191,933 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 40% compared to the typical volume of 136,631 put options.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Airlines Group to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 271.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 136,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 583.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 69,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

