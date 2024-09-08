American Airlines Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 191,933 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 40% compared to the typical volume of 136,631 put options.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 271.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 136,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 583.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 69,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
