American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

