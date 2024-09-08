American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $24,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of AFG opened at $134.08 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $137.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

