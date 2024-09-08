American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Director Acquires $148,500.00 in Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,682 shares in the company, valued at $7,090,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Vanguard Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $6.26 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $175.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.88.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. American Vanguard had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. Equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 876,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 631,070 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 709,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 442,702 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 788.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 310,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 275,653 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 127,386 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

