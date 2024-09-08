American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $24,027.11 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) COO Kurt Knight sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $24,027.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,270.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Kurt Knight sold 268 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $2,562.08.

On Monday, July 1st, Kurt Knight sold 681 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $4,086.00.

American Well Stock Down 1.2 %

AMWL opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $0.58. American Well had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 120.44%. The business had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in American Well by 1,418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 103,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96,644 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Well by 7,673.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 181,715 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMWL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

