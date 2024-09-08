American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth $418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 305.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth about $6,209,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMWD stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

