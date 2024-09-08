Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $139,410.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Further Reading

