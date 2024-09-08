Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Director Sells $202,500.00 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,195,000 shares in the company, valued at $967,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.71.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 327.05%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 84.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

