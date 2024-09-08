Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Director Acquires $220,000.00 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 858,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of AMLX opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.62. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of ($1.02) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,348,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 72,573 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2,768.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,454 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,325,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 707,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 69,733 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

