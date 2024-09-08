Analysts Issue Forecasts for NexGen Energy Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02.

NXE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$11.00 target price on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.75.

TSE NXE opened at C$7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.04 and a 52 week high of C$12.14.

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Insiders own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

