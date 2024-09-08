Analysts Issue Forecasts for nVent Electric plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the company will earn $3.26 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NVT opened at $61.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

