Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price at $222.31

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.49.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.10 and its 200 day moving average is $181.29. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

