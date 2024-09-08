Analysts Set British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Price Target at GBX 404

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 404 ($5.31).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($6.17) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

LON BLND opened at GBX 442 ($5.81) on Thursday. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 446.80 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 407.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 398.88.

In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £14,436.48 ($18,982.88). Insiders have purchased 3,613 shares of company stock worth $1,488,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

