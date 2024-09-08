Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Price Target at $84.77

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th.

CNC stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. Centene has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Centene by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,664,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

