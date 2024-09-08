Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT at $123.92

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.92.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $123.19 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

