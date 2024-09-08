Analysts Set Expectations for Adlai Nortye Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANL)

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adlai Nortye’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adlai Nortye’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Adlai Nortye Trading Down 7.2 %

ANL opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. Adlai Nortye has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

