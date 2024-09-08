Analysts Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price at $10.75

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Green Dot by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Green Dot by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,846 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.90 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

