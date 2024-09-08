Analysts Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price at $10.75

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Green Dot Stock Down 3.4 %
GDOT stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.90 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
