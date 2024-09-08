Analysts Set Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target at $42.00

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

KNTK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.91. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $45.60.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinetik by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Kinetik in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Kinetik by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

