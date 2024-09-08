Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Target Price at $912.30

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $912.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $55,769,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $806.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $854.23 and its 200-day moving average is $765.72. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

