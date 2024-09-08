Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Target Price at C$16.55

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$13.91 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$15.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7201889 earnings per share for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04. In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$516,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,570 shares of company stock valued at $833,225 and sold 216,888 shares valued at $3,194,527. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.