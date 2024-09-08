Analysts Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Price Target at $116.80

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.80.

PJT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

NYSE PJT opened at $116.53 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $136.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.61.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $1,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,312.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668 over the last three months. 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PJT Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

