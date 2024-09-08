Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price at $3.48

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.61 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get SunPower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SunPower

SunPower Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

SPWR stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.