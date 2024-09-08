Analysts Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Target Price at $45.30

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE:TFC opened at $42.06 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

