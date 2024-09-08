Analysts Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price at $36.17

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trupanion

Trupanion Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 173.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Trupanion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.