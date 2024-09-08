Analyzing Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAN and Kanzhun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $126.74 million 0.62 -$34.44 million ($0.90) -1.93 Kanzhun $6.81 billion 0.70 $154.82 million $0.39 31.97

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -18.48% -323.71% -27.66% Kanzhun 20.90% 10.19% 7.78%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares GAN and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GAN and Kanzhun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63

Kanzhun has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 87.65%. Given Kanzhun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than GAN.

Volatility and Risk

GAN has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kanzhun beats GAN on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. It offers Real Money iGaming, GAN sports retail and online sportsbook, super remote gaming server, Simulated Gaming, iSight Back Office, iBridge Framework, and development services; development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support services. In addition, the company offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. GAN Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process. The company also provides management consultancy and technical services. Kanzhun Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

