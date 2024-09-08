Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Trading 6.7% Higher

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 500,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 342,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £785,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

