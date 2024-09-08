ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ANIP. Truist Financial lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

ANIP stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 682,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,206,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 66,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,535 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

