Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ANVS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Annovis Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
ANVS opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.73. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $22.49.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.19. On average, research analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
