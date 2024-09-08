Apellis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,604 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 197% compared to the average volume of 1,884 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,640,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,329,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,401,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after buying an additional 452,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 885,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after buying an additional 271,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

APLS stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APLS

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.